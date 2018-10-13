West Texas VA Health Care System holds job fair

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) is holding a job fair.
They are looking to hire enthusiastic individuals with a passion to serve our communities’ Veterans.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at 300 Veterans Way in Big Spring. Positions are available in their Big Spring, Abilene, San Angelo and Odessa clinics.
“We have more than 60 positions available, from physicians to police officers to information technology specialists and many others,” said Manuel Davila, acting associate director. “Most of the positions are open to the public, you don’t have to be a Veteran to qualify.”
Their human resources team and managers will screen and interview qualified applicants on-the-spot.
Interested applicants should bring resumes, two forms of identification, work-related certifications/licenses and supporting documents.
Veterans should bring DD-214s and disability award letters, if applicable. If selected, a physical exam, fingerprints and a drug test may be initiated right away.
For more information, contact the WTVAHCS Human Resources department at 432-264-4820.
