IMF-World Bank ends meetings with call to brace for risks

FILE- In this June 2, 2018 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a news conference during a meeting for the G7 Finance and Central Bank Governors in Whistler, British Columbia. Mnuchin says President Donald Trump respects the independence of the Federal Reserve and his recent comments were simply a reflection of the fact that he favors low interest rates. In a CNBC interview, Mnuchin said that Trump understands that the Fed is doing its job. Trump this week has blamed the market's big sell-off on the Fed's interest rate increases, saying "the Fed is out of control." (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Jonathan Hayward)