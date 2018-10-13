Saturday Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

After a very active Friday, we'll continue to have quiet weather tonight and into the first half of Sunday, as high temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s through much of the area. Then, a very strong early season cold front will blast through West Texas Sunday evening, bringing with it a variety of weather conditions.
First, there is a chance of thunderstorms as the front makes its way through, mainly across the eastern Permian Basin. The best chance of strong to severe storms will be in Reagan, Crockett, and Terrell Counties. Some large hail and gusty winds will be possible in this area Sunday evening and night.
The front will provide very cold and windy conditions Sunday night area-wide. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Guadalupe Mountains, as well as central and northern Lea County. A High Wind Watch has also been issued for the Guadalupe Mountains. Much of the Permian Basin looks to stay above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s with gusty winds from the northeast at 20-25 mph.
High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 40s. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers daily all week. There is a chance of some freezing rain or a wintry mix across the Davis and Guadalupe Mountains.
