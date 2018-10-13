MPD looking for suspect in robbery investigation

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery.
The incident occurred just before 6: 30 p.m. October 12 at the Walgreens parking lot on Andrews Highway.
Officers found an adult female had been sitting in her car counting money when a man opened her passenger door. He pointed a gun at her and demanded she give him the money and take him to the ATM.
The victim drove through the parking lot with the suspect for a short distance before she exited the vehicle and yelled for help. The suspect then fled the vehicle too.
The suspect is being described as an African-American male aged 20 to 30 years old, wearing deadlocks or braids.
If you have information on this incident you are asked to call Midland Police or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.