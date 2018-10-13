Midland College hosts job fair for veterans

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -Midland College hosted a job fair for veterans on Saturday morning.
The Midland Veteran Center and the Midland College Veteran Affairs coordinator worked together to bring resources, services and job opportunities to veterans.
About 50 applicants came to the event and walked from booth to booth in the Scharbauer Student Center.
"I got a lot of really good information today to connect with other veterans and to help me get resources and to prepare myself for the future,” Kendall Walters, student veteran, said.
Companies were also there to seek new employees and to offer benefits and services.
“We always need new employees, we need nurses, housekeeping and laundry," Daphne Glenn of Texas State Veterans Home said. “You know, everyone is always looking for new employees, but I am also looking for veterans and residents to move into my facility.”
