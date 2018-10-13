Lubbock Police searching for missing man

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 68-year-old Ronald Haselby. He was reported missing by family this morning and was last seen around 10 p.m. last night.
There is concern due to Mr. Haselby having a medical condition.
He is described as a white male, 5'09" in height,130 pounds with grey hair and a grey beard that has spots of black. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt with white lettering on it, blue jeans with holes on the knees and white tennis shoes.
He was last seen in the 900 block of 66th street. He has been staying with family at a hotel in that area for several days.
If you have any information on Haselby’s whereabouts please call 911 immediately.
