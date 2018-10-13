Junction Volunteer Fire Department to hold memorial ceremony

JUNCTION, TX (KWES) - There will be a memorial ceremony in Junction for those that were taken by the recent flooding.
The ceremony is open to the public and will be at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Junction Volunteer Fire Department, 102 N. 5th St.
Saturday was the sixth day of search operations for the two missing persons from heavy Llano River flooding in Junction.
About 40 people aided in the operations on Saturday.
On Thursday, the bodies of two other missing persons were found by search teams.
