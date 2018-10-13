Big Bend’s Lost Mine Trail closed due to increased bear population

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) - Big Bend National Park is temporarily closing the Lost Mine Trail area due to increased bear activity.
The closure began on Oct. 12 and will continue until further notice.
The closure includes the trail, trailhead, parking area and north facing slope of Casa Grande Peak.
The Chisos Mountain range, where the trail is located, is home to a health black bear population and this year’s rains have resulted in abundant pine and oak nut production. Bears depend of these food sources heavily during the fall months to prepare for their winter hibernation.
"During this period of heightened bear activity, we want to ensure the safety of both park visitors and the bears,” Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said.
