Authenticity now the attribute craved by national Democrats

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke, second from right, poses for a photo following a town hall meeting at a restaurant in Falfurrias, Texas. For many Democrats, Beto O'Rourke's response to a question about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem was the type of moment that will be essential for a field that will challenge President Donald Trump beginning after the November elections. If there's a common buzzword in Democratic politics right now, it's "authenticity," or the desire to present candidates in an unvarnished manner that's true to themselves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (AP)