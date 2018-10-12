Sheriff: Former SC assistant high school football coach used fake Snapchat to solicit nude photos from student-athlete

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a former A.C. Flora High School assistant football coach on several charges, including sexual exploitation and sending obscene materials to a student.
De Vonta Ali Levern Hardy, 22, has been charged with first-degree sexual exploitation, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
According to the sheriff’s department, it was reported on Sept. 24 that Hardy was having inappropriate communication with student-athletes. The investigation showed that Hardy requested and received nude photos of a 17-year-old student by using a fake Snapchat account.
Hardy also sent nude photos and video to solicit the 17-year-old student to send photos and video to him, the sheriff’s department said. All crimes were committed over the Internet.
Hardy was immediately placed on suspension by AC Flora High School and subsequently terminated on September 28, 2018, as a result of the allegations. Richland School District 1 and AC Flora High School’s administration has been fully cooperative through the process.
“Sheriff Lott is asking parents to talk with their children about the circumstances. This situation brings to light the potential dangers that exist with technology and social media,” the department says. “The Sheriff’s Department is also asking additional victims to come forward. To make a report, call the Sheriff’s Department directly at 803-576-3000.”
A Richland One spokesperson says Hardy began working with the football team in May during spring practices and did not work at any Richland One School.
The school district spokesperson said in a statement: “We value the safety and security of all of our students. When we learned of these allegations, his involvement with the school was ended. The district will continue to work with law enforcement on the investigation.”
Hardy was transported to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.