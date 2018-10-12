Pink the Basin holds sporting clays event to help fight breast cancer

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Pink the Basin is holding its 7th annual sporting clays event, “Saving True Pairs”, to help raise money for the fight against breast cancer.
The event will start at 9 a.m. October 12 and will take place at Jake’s Clays in Midland. There are multiple sponsorship tiers available with lunch included.
Proceeds from the clay shoot will stay in the Permian Basin and go to helping provide mammograms to women who can’t afford one or whose insurance won’t fully cover it. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and is the leading cause of death among women age 40 to 49.
To take part in the clay shoot, call Jake’s Clays at 432-570-0290 or click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.