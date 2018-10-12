Pik Botha, apartheid-era South African minister, dies at 86

FILE - This April 19, 1994 file photo shows in the front row; Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, left, President F.W. de Klerk, middle, and African National Congress (ANC) President Nelson Mandela, right, exchanging words at a news conference, while in the back row at center South African Foreign Minister Pik Botha looks over them, in Pretoria, South Africa. Botha, the last foreign minister of South Africa's apartheid era and a contradictory figure who staunchly defended white minority rule but eventually recognized that change was inevitable, died on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 at age 86. Next to Botha, second from right is Roelf Meyer, chief government negotiator, and ANC's Secretary General Cyril Ramaphosa, right. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky)