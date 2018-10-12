Permian and Odessa High gear up for 60th cross-town rivalry

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Permian and Odessa high will meet in their 60th cross-town rivalry game to open district play and is one of the most anticipated games of the season.
Several coaches on the Broncho’s sideline know the significance and excitement of this game from not only being coaches at OHS, but playing in this crosstown rivalry. When they played, they did not suit up as Bronchos, but rather with the Permian Panthers so they have experience with both sides of the rivalry.
Permian leads the all-time series 48-10-1 and the last time OHS defeated Permian was in 2013.
The Bronchos and the Panthers will battle it out tomorrow night at Ratliff Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
