Permian Basin Weekend 10/12-10/14: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience October 12 through October 14.
- Alice in Wonderland
“Alice in Wonderland” continues its run at Midland Community Theater. This is the last weekend of shows so check it out while you can!
- The Giver
“The Giver” debuts at the Permian Playhouse Friday night. The show is an adaptation of the well-known book by Lois Lowry.
- Texas Size Garage Sale
Numerous vendors will be available at the Texas Size Garage Sale. for shoppers to peruse and enjoy. Toys, furniture, clothes, Christmas decorations and more will be at the event.
- “Saving True Pairs” clay shoot
The 7th annual Pink the Basin clay shoot, “Saving True Pairs”, happens October 12. Proceeds from the clay shoot will stay in the Permian Basin and go to helping provide mammograms to women who can’t afford one or whose insurance won’t fully cover it.
- The Big Show
COM Aquatics presents The Big Show on October 12 The event features luau inspired dining and a dive show featuring US Olympic Divers.
- Sorehead Trade Days
Old Sorehead Trade Days is returning to Stanton for one fall weekend of full of shopping and food. On-site vendors will be there Saturday and Sunday, with items including clothing, antiques and food of all kinds being sold.
- Permian Basin Writer’s Workshop
The Permian Basin Writer’s Workshop is holding its fourth annual workshop on October 13 and 14 at Midland College. This event will feature presentations from writers as well as the opportunity to connect with fellow writers, agents, coaches and publishers.
