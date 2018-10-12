OPD warning motorists to slow down, yield to pedestrians during Oil Show

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 2018 Permian Basin International Show will run from Tuesday to Thursday at the Ector County Coliseum.
There will be two temporary crosswalks, one on Andrews Highway, between 45th & Douglas, and another crosswalk on 42nd Street, between Robertson and Henderson. Both of these crosswalks will be manned by Odessa Police officers between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Odessa Police Department will also be providing security and enforcing all traffic violations during this time.
OPD is asking motorists to please slow down and use alternative routes during this time if needed.
