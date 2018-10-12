Odessa police arrest man in connection to double stabbing investigation

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have made an arrest in connection with a double stabbing that occurred October 7.
Clint Shoemaker, 38, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken into custody October 11 by Odessa police, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety. He is being held at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
