Morning forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're starting out this morning with cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the area. There is a chance of a few showers this morning. Heading into the afternoon, we'll see partly cloudy skies as temps rise into the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but increasing in coverage as we head into the overnight as the bulk of Sergio's moisture comes in.