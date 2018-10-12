Morning forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're starting out this morning with cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the area. There is a chance of a few showers this morning. Heading into the afternoon, we'll see partly cloudy skies as temps rise into the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but increasing in coverage as we head into the overnight as the bulk of Sergio's moisture comes in.
We're not expecting widespread severe activity, but some thunderstorms this afternoon through overnight could become strong to severe with possible impacts including damaging wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado is possible. Some flooding is possible, but that threat remains limited due to how fast the remnants of Sergio will move out to the east.
Heading into Sunday afternoon and evening, a strong cold front will make its way through West Texas. As it comes through, strong to even severe thunderstorms will be possible. Then temperatures will plummet into Monday. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s appear likely. Shower chances will also continue through the middle of the week.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.