Lunch-and-learn training sessions teach cyber security
(Blanco, Victor)
By Victor Blanco | October 11, 2018 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 9:07 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and the City of Midland, in coordination with Midland County, Midland College and Midland ISD are taking the opportunity to provide several lunch-and-learn cyber security training sessions.

Each session will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and lunch is provided.

  • October 2- City of Midland MLK auditorium
  • October 11- Midland College Carrasco Room
  • October 17th- Midland County Centennial Library
  • October 24th- Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion

Attending a session will earn two training hour credits but seating is limited.

To reserve a seat or for more information contact Nicole Weaverling at nweaverling@midlandtexas.gov.

