Lunch-and-learn training sessions teach cyber security

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - October is Cyber Security Awareness Month and the City of Midland, in coordination with Midland County, Midland College and Midland ISD are taking the opportunity to provide several lunch-and-learn cyber security training sessions.
Each session will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and lunch is provided.
- October 2- City of Midland MLK auditorium
- October 11- Midland College Carrasco Room
- October 17th- Midland County Centennial Library
- October 24th- Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion
Attending a session will earn two training hour credits but seating is limited.
To reserve a seat or for more information contact Nicole Weaverling at nweaverling@midlandtexas.gov.
