Kirsten’s Korner: Our review of ‘The Giver’ at the Permian Playhouse

The biggest issue with “The Giver” is really the content of the script itself. The Playhouse does a fine job with what they are given, but a story like this is hard to translate for the stage. It relies so heavily on things that go on in the mind-transference of memory, the appearance of color, the presence of feelings-it can feel at times as if the audience is missing out on something because these things can’t be narrated the way they can in a book or visualized the same way as a movie.