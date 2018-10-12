Driven by higher interest rates, JPMorgan profits rise

Like many banks, JPMorgan has benefited greatly from the rise in interest rates in the past couple of years. The bank's net interest income rose by 9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. While the bank had to pay more interest to depositors, it was more than able to make up for those higher costs by charging more to borrowers. The bank's net interest spread, which is the difference between how much a bank paid depositors for their funds and how much the bank charged to lend them out, was 2.24 percent in the quarter, up from 2.19 percent a year earlier.