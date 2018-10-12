Multiple town hall offer public chance to discuss County Assistant Sales Tax Initiative

WEST TEXAS, TX (KWES) - Two upcoming town halls will offer a chance for questions on the upcoming County Assistant Sales Tax Initiative.
The first will be with County Commissioner Eddy Shelton and Ector County Judge Debi Hays at the Kellus Turner Community Building Tuesday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
The second will be hosted by County Commissioner Greg Simmons and Judge Hays at the Gardendale Community Center Thursday, October 25 at 6:00 P.M.
The initiative will be used to for law enforcement, road maintenance/safety, fire protection and illegal dumping.
The community is encouraged to attend and give their input.
