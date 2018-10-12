COM Aquatics presents ‘The BIG Show’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - COM Aquatics is presenting its second annual BIG Show from 6 to 10 p.m. on October 13.
The show is a fundraiser benefiting the COM General Trust.
Featured will be a world-class dive show by US Olympic athletes and the COM dive team. Entertainment and dinner will also be available and creative luau attire is encouraged.
Dive Show tickets are $5, or $3.50 with a purchase of 5 or more. Drink and dinner tickets are also available. To purchase tickets click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.