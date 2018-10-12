Princess Eugenie weds her beau at Windsor Castle

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP) (Danny Lawson)
By GREGORY KATZ and MARTIN BENEDYK | October 12, 2018 at 1:36 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 7:21 AM

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a star-studded royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle Friday.

The 28-year-old bride, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara loaned to her by the queen.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with other senior royals, including Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry with Meghan, the duchess of Sussex.

There had been doubts about whether the 97-year-old Philip would be well enough to attend, but he seemed to be in good form during a rare public appearance.

The A-list guests included Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, fashion luminaries Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and pop singer Robbie Williams, whose daughter was a bridesmaid.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP)
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Andrew Matthews, Pool via AP)
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)
The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)
The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor conducts the wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)
The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor conducts the wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)
Cara Delevingne, center, arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)
Robbie Williams, center, and Ayda Field, right, arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)
Cara Delevingne arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)
Guests arrive to attend the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, near London, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)
Wedding guests take their seats as they arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Model Naomi Campbell, left, arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Matt Crossick, Pool via AP)
Elliott Spencer, left, and Stephen Fry arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)
A Princess Eugenie mask is displayed for sale in the window of a souvenir shop ahead of the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A worker mows the grass outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A police team check and seal a drain cover outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor, on Thursday Oct. 11, 2018, who will conduct the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
There were occasional blue skies on a generally cloudy, gusty day as the royal standard flew atop the Windsor Castle complex, indicating the queen was in residence. The strong winds forced many women to hold on to their elaborate hats as they approached the chapel.

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua in Central America. They had dated for seven years. They married in the same venue used in May by Harry and Meghan.

William and Kate's 5-year-old son, Prince George, served as a page boy, and Princess Charlotte, 3, was one of six bridesmaids.

Eugenie, 28, works at a contemporary art gallery. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, served as maid of honor — she read a selection from F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" during the service.

They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are divorced but enjoy an amicable relationship. They left the chapel together smiling as the newlyweds embarked on a horse-drawn carriage ride through parts of Windsor.

The queen hosted a champagne luncheon for the guests just after the ceremony, with a second reception planned for the evening.

Eugenie told ITV, which broadcast the hour-long service in Britain, that she was both excited and a bit on edge.

"It's nerve-wracking and a bit scary and all the things that come with getting married, but at the end of the day you get to marry the person you love," she said.

The couple invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings. There were also crowds of well-wishers on the streets outside the imposing castle.

Katz reported from London.