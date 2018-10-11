Zimbabwe arrests protest organizers as economy plunges

Zimbabwean Riot Police with water canons are seen parked in Harare, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Lawyers say police in the country have arrested dozens of trade union members ahead of planned protest in the capital over the worst economic crisis in a decade. There is a heavy police presence in Harare after the government banned the protest, citing an ongoing cholera outbreak. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (AP)