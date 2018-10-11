Weather Forecast from Meteorologist Anthony Franze

We'll start out today with a nice, cool, and quiet morning with temperatures in the 50s. We'll see increasing clouds through the day as temperatures top out in the mid 70s once again. We'll also see a chance of scattered storms as we head into the afternoon and evening. These should stay non-severe, but we still could see an isolated strong storm.
Late Friday night and into Saturday morning, we're expecting the remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio to make its way into West Texas, giving us good rain chances with a few embedded thunderstorms. We're watching a marginal severe t'storm threat, mainly from the Big Bend region, northward into the Trans Pecos and southern Permian Basin.
On Sunday, a strong cold front will make its way through the area. Rain chances will continue into early next week as temperatures plummet. We could see highs in the 40s and 50s Monday with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.