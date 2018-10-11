Sky turns purple in Florida after Hurricane Michael passes

(RNN) – Was it creepy or magical?
It depends on who you ask, but Floridians in the Lake City area were captivated by the purple skies at sunset after Hurricane Michael did its dirty work and moved on.
Scientists at the University of Wisconsin in Madison have an explanation for the uniquely colored sunset, according to Science Daily.
“The colors … result from a phenomenon called scattering. Molecules and small particles in the atmosphere change the direction of light rays, causing them to scatter,” the University of Wisconsin – Madison said.
“Scattering affects the color of light coming from the sky, but the details (the colors) are determined by the wavelength of the light and the size of the particle.”
In this case, the atmosphere following the storm was scattering the violet light from the sun and absorbing the rest of the spectrum.
But, so much for the science, let’s take a look at the heavenly spectacle.
