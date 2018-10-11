Ector Co. residents can sign up for EMS Lifeline Program

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -Ector County residents are now able to sing up for an EMS Lifeline Program.
The program works as ambulance insurance. It costs $59 a year for any and all ambulance costs, compared to $600 for one ambulance service.
The cast is payable through your water bill, online or in person at central. The cost is spread out to $5 a month.
“It’s for any type of accident that you may have around your house” said Kris Norred, Captain of Odessa Fire and Rescue. “Any type of traffic accident for example and it’s for you and your entire family so you and your entire household is also covered.”
You can sign up now through December 31 for a year of coverage.
Money raised will go to replacing fire equipment for Odessa Fire and Rescue.
To sign up you can click here or call Odessa Fire at 432-257-0502.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.