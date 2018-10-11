Bryan man dead following 2-vehicle accident in Pecos Co.

PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -One man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Pecos County.
The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. on October 10.
Christopher Brunch, 19 from Bryan was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta north on FM 1776, approximately two and a half miles outside of Coyanosa.
A 2004 Ford F-350 pick-up containing a driver and passenger from Arlington was traveling east on FM 1450.
According to DPS, Brunch disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of FM 1776 and FM 1450, striking the Ford pick-up.
The two people in the Ford pick-up suffered non-incapacitating injuries. One was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa while another was taken to Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton.
Brunch was pronounced dead at the scene.
