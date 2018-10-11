Amazon jungle survivor, author visits Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - You can hear from an author and philanthropist who will be in the Tall City today.
Yossi Ghinsberg is known for his survival in the Amazon jungle after being separated by his friends back in 1981.
Ghinsberg wrote a book, “Jungle”, which was recently made into a movie starring Daniel Radcliffe.
You can hear from Ghinsberg Thursday night at the Yucca Theater at 7 p.m. That event is free and open to the public.
This was made possible by the FMH Foundation.
