Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS

A night after three of his calls at first base were reversed on video reviews, Angel Hernandez was the plate umpire. Benintendi argued after he was called out on a breaking ball with the bases loaded for the final out of the eighth, a pitch that may have been outside. Sabathia was livid. "I don't think Angel Hernandez should be umping playoff games," he said. "He's absolutely terrible. He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base." Major League Baseball declined comment, spokesman Mike Teevan said.